Viral ice cream licker identified; will likely not face charges as adult

LUFKIN, TX (AP) – The teen in the viral video who opened a Blue Bell container, licked the top and put it back in the grocery story freezer has been identified as a 15-year-old girl from San Antonio, Texas.

The video was posted to Twitter last week and helped police identify the suspect and her boyfriend.

According to the AP. police in Lufkin, Texas where this happened said they don’t intend to charge the teen with tampering with a consumer product. She would have faced up to 20 years in prison.

The video has been viewed nearly 12 million times.