FDA recalls eye drops and ointments from Walmart & Walgreens

UNITED STATES (WOLO/CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration has recalled eye drops and ointments sold exclusively at Walmart & Walgreens.

FDA officials say the products may not be sterile.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued voluntary recalls for various Equate products manufactured and labeled for Walmart.

This includes treatments for allergy relief, solutions eye drops and gel drops.

According to CNN, the company also recalled several over the counter and prescription eye drops and eye ointments from Walgreens.

Officials say there have been no reports of issues with these products.

For more information on the recalled items from Walmart, visit the FDA’s website by clicking here.

For information on the recalled items from Walgreens, click here.