Netflix will no longer allow smoking in some of its shows



(CNN) – Netflix says some of its new shows won’t light up.

A company spokesperson says all of its new shows with TV-14 ratings or lower and films lower than PG-13 ratings will not feature cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

This comes after a report that criticized how “Stranger Things” has featured tobacco in every episode. The policy however will not affect existing shows, including “Stranger Things.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking on screen often influences young viewers to try smoking themselves.