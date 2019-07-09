Duo faces drug charges after allegedly speeding in stolen car

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says two people are facing drug charges after they were pulled over during a routine traffic stop. Authorities say the two were speeding as they drove along Goldie Road after they determined the car had been reported stolen. After a more detailed search of the car officials say they found drugs.

According to arrest warrants, 43 year old Stephanie Yvonne Farmer and 37 year old Bobby Ray Wood are both charged with possession of less than 1 gram of meth. Before towing the car, deputies say they discovered a black purse with drug paraphernalia inside, and two clear plastic bags. Deputies tell us the digital scale located inside the car had what police could only describe as a “powdery and crystal-like residue on it” officials believe to be meth. Authorities tell us a second digital scale, also with a unidentified powder was found sitting inside the glove compartment of the vehicle.

Both Farmer and Wood were arrested during that traffic stop and taken taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and have since been released after posting bail.