Instagram fights cyber bullying with new features

(CNN) — Instagram is joining in the fight against cyber bullying.

The social media site says it is launching two new features to combat bullying comment warnings and a restrict option.

The comment warning can supposedly detect offensive or borderline offensive content at the same time the user is typing, and will prompt them to reconsider the post they are about to put online.

The “restrict” feature would allow users to hide comments from specific users without notifying those users that they’ve been muted.