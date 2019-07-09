Uber launches helicopter service in NYC

(CNN) — Uber wants to reward its loyal customers by going over New York’s heavy traffic.

Starting today, the rideshare company launched a new service called “Uber Copter.”

Only customers that have achieved platinum and diamond status in the company’s rewards program are eligible to fly the only route from JFK International Airport to a heleport in lower Manhattan.

The trip only takes 30 minutes and costs $200, but is usually a two hour car ride. Uber doesn’t operate the flights itself; they’re handled by HeliFlite, a New Jersey-based charter helicopter company.

“Uber Copter” is part of the company’s push into flying vehicles — which is expected to launch in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia in 2023.