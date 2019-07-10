Free pet clinic for low income families, homeless

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) ––A local coalition is making it their mission to help low income residents, and those who are homeless, to get free clinical medical care for their furry family members.

Those who choose to attend will get to have their animals vaccinated for free, have physical exams, parasite

control, will be given pet food, and spay/neuter vouchers, among other necessities. No appointment is necessary.

The one day free veterinarian clinic is the first of its kind in the Midlands and is being hosted by area veterinarian Dr. Jessica Graham of Graham Vet to Pet Veterinary Services, who plans to partner with the national nonprofit group, The Street Dog Coalition.

Anyone who is an animal owner, and fits the requirements can take part in the event being held this Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 8:00 AM to 12 noon. The clinic will be held in the parking lot of Chapin’s We Care Center (1801 Chapin Road, Chapin, SC 29036.)

For more information on how you can volunteer, donated needed items or the requirements to participate you can click on the link provided here: http://www.thestreetdogcoalition.org/.