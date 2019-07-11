21 American flags burned outside cemetery in Upstate

Over the Fourth of July holiday, someone stole more than 20 American flags and burned them

ANDERSON, SC (WOLO) — In the Upstate more than twenty American flags were taken out of the ground where they had been placed at the cemetery to honor U.S. veterans and then put them in a pile before setting them on fire.

It happened after the Fourth of July holiday in Anderson at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

people who live near the cemetery say are in shock over how someone would deface the cemetery and say they want answers.

One of the employees of the McDougald Funeral home where the incident took place posted this on their Facebook page.

Police continue investigating the incident, but so far no suspects have been named in the case.