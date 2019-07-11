One person dies after crashing in an embankment on U.S. 601

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after crashing down an embankment on U.S. Highway 601 today.

Authorities say the incident happened on U.S. 601 near Governor Heyward Road at approximately 6 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver ran off the road twice, before crashing down an embankment, hitting multiple trees and overturning.

Troopers say the driver died from injuries in the wreck.

Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.