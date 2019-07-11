One person dies after crashing in an embankment on U.S. 601

Kenneil Mitchell,

(ABC Columbia/FILE) One person dies after crashing in an embankment on U.S. 601.

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after crashing down an embankment on U.S. Highway 601 today.

Authorities say the incident happened on U.S. 601 near Governor Heyward Road at approximately 6 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver ran off the road twice, before crashing down an embankment, hitting multiple trees and overturning.

Troopers say the driver died from injuries in the wreck.

Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts