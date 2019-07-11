“Reggaetronic” Music Festival brings beats to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Reggae is coming to the Midlands.

According to event organizers, the ninth annual Reggaetronic fest is South Carolina’s longest “Flotilla” Music Festival.

Reggae artists from across the country will make their way to the Midlands to ignite the soul, while more than 13 thousand boat and music lovers will hit the open water to take in some fun, sun, and plenty of music.

CO-Founder Ronnie Alexander released a brief statement about the event saying:

“We have over 15 volunteers from the Jamil Racers, dozens of local businesses and individuals all pitching in to help make the unthinkable of floating a major production on 200 thousand pounds of barges. This for sure is an event that people from all over come to and dismisses the notion of Columbia being a gateway to other cites. We are just proud to help in providing Columbia an event that promotes tourism all while giving back to our community.”

The celebration takes place near Spence Island on Lake Murray, near the Dam, and is something organizers say is a summer must see not to mention for a great cause. Event organizers say a portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Reggaetronic will kick off Saturday July 13th, 2019 beginning at 11:30 AM and ends at 6PM that night. You must have a boat in order to access this event.

For more information on the festival you can click on the link provided here:https://reggaetronicsc.com/