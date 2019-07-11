SC moves death row to a new prison in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The state’s prison system has moved death row back to its original location.

The Department of Corrections announced inmates sentenced to die are leaving Kirkland Correctional and going to Broad River Correctional.

The facility at Broad River was originally built to house death row inmates in 1988. It was moved to Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville in 1997, where it remained for two decades.

South Carolina Department of Corrections moved Kirkland in Columbia in 2017 in part because the tight labor market in the Charleston region made it difficult to retain staff.

South Carolina has 38 inmates on death row, but one is incarcerated in California for crimes committed

A spokesperson for the department says the move addresses some concerns raised in a lawsuit filed by death row inmates.