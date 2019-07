Manning, S.C. (WOLO)–According to the US Attorney’s office the former chief of police in Manning, has pleaded guilty to theft of federal funds, and making a false statement.

Gary Shaffer was the chief of police until august of 2018.

Prosecutors say in 2015 Shaffer stole 80 thousand dollars that was confiscated during a traffic stop.

Shaffer could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.