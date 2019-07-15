1,556 animals adopted during Pick Me! SC weekend

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — 1,556 animals found homes this past weekend, thanks to the second annual statewide adoption event ‘Pick Me! SC.’

“It makes a big difference for us, when we get that much open space cause it creates room for more animals in need,” said Victoria Riles, Foster Coordinator with Columbia Animal Services.

For a second year in a row, Columbia Animal Services participated in the three-day adoption event.

“Our adoption numbers were around 50 then, and we topped that this year with a total of 62. We did 21 adoptions on Friday and 41 on Saturday, so it was a great turnout for us we were really proud that 62 of our animals got homes,” said Riles.

26 kittens, 10 cats, 22 dogs and four puppies found homes from Columbia Animal Services.

“Well it really cleared a lot of space for us, which is exactly what we need this time of year. In the middle of summer, shelters tend to be a little overcrowded so it’s one reason we do an event like this,” said Riles.

But even with those animals now a part of families, shelters are still full with other animals looking for a home.

“We’ve got so many animals. We have tons of cats, kittens, dogs and puppies that are still seeking homes. Even though we got a lot out this weekend, we always have animals up for adoption,” said Riles.

Columbia Animal Services is planning to again participate in Pick Me! SC next year, but they do host events throughout the year to help all animals find homes.

“We do have a few more events, typically we try to do them every month at least, so just keep an eye on us,” said Riles.

Pawmetto Lifeline also participated in Pick Me! SC, and 74 animals were adopted over the three-day event.

Prior to the weekend, the goal of Pick Me! SC was to have 1,500 animals adopted.