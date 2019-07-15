Richland Sheriff’s arrest “Fugitive” on Criminal Sexual Conduct charges

RICHLAND CO, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Northeast Columbia man facing a number of charges, including Criminal Sexual Conduct.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshalls took 31 year old Victor Jerome Welth into custody, charging him with First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Two Counts of First-Degree Assault and Battery, Two Counts of Kidnapping and one count of Unlawful Conduct towards a child.

June 3rd, 2019 the victim walked into Richland County Sheriff’s headquarters and told deputies that a few days before on June 1st, 2019 that according to her, Welth had been drinking alcohol when she stopped by with her infant child for a visit. Officials say she reported feeling uncomfortable and left. Deputies say a short time later, Welth called the woman officials have only identified as the “victim” to apologize and asked her to return. Later in the night, deputies say she alleges the two got into an argument over a cell phone. During the argument officials say she accuses Welth of getting on top of her before she says he attacked her, choking her and beating her.

Deputies say the victim also alleges that Welch attack her again the following day where she alleges he smacked her, grabbed her phone and smashed it in front of her infant child, who deputies say started crying. When she tried to leave, deputies say he grabbed a knife and blocked her from leaving, and told her “you won’t leave without seeing a drop of blood come from my body.”

While filing the report, the woman said Welth had previously beaten her in April. During that beating, the woman said Welth forced himself on her. When she filed the report on the June incident, the woman said she would like pursue prosecution for both. Welth is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.