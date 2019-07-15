WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested for public intoxication

(CNN)-World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Jeff Hardy was arrested for public intoxication Saturday in South Carolina, police said.

Police said they received a report of an intoxicated person in Myrtle Beach about 11 a.m. Shortly after, authorities arrested Hardy without incident and charged him with public intoxication.

Hardy posted a $153 bond and was released the same day.

In a statement, WWE said, “Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions.”

The 41-year-old, half of the wrestling duo Hardy Boyz, pleaded guilty last year to drunk driving in North Carolina. He was mandated to 48 hours of community service and alcohol counseling, in addition to paying a $300 fine and turning over his license, CNN affiliate WBTV reported.

The veteran wrestler is a nine-time tag team champion in WWE with his brother Matt. Hardy injured his right knee earlier this year and underwent surgery in May, WWE said. Hardy said in May that he didn’t expect to return to action for six to nine months.