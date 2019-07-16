6 people arrested on drug charges out of Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington county Sheriff’s Department has arrested a total of six people in connection to drug charges after tracking two people deputies say were already “wanted subjects” in Lexington.

Lexington deputies say they went to the responded to the 100 block of Browning Court Friday after receiving tips about a woman wanted for a parole violation and a man wanted on a family court bench warrant selling drugs out of a house.

Officials say “Investigators found the accused parole violator, 36-year-old Genie Buckner, at the Browning Court house and according to warrants she was taken into custody and charged with the Parole Violation.”

Authorities say three more people were arrested at the house.

According to arrest warrants obtained by ABC Columbia News, 41 year old Sarah Ann Buckner is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth. 41 year old Mandy Lachell Cooper is charged with Possession of Meth. and 41 year old Zack Lloyd Evans= has been charged with Trafficking Meth and Possessing a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

According to Sheriff’ Jay Koon:

“While narcotics agents were executing a search warrant at the Browning Court home, deputies encountered the man originally wanted on a bench warrant, 42-year-old Brandon Scott Spires, after a traffic stop near the house,…“He was found to be in possession of more than 550 grams of meth.”

Officials tell us 45 year old Lea Marie McCormick, was in the car with Spires at the time of the traffic stop and was arrested and charged withPossession of less than 1 gram of Meth.

Two of the suspects, Spires and Genie Buckner are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while records show Sarah Buckner, Cooper, Evans and McCormick have been released after posting bail.