What was hurricane Barry could pack a punch at the pump

(CNN) — What was hurricane Barry has since been downgraded, but while the storm is losing its punch, it may actually cost you at the pump. Experts say the storm could bring higher gas prices if major refineries shut down are impacted.

experts say there could also be supply problems.

Analysts say things like overwhelming rain possibly can cause some refinery outages and constrict fuel supplies along the Gulf Coast.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.79 dollars a gallon. Here in South Carolina we are sitting at $2.48 dollars per gallon for regular gas, that’s up $.07 cents from this same time just a week ago.