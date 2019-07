Irmo, SC (WOLO)– Things were shaking in Irmo this morning.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says the US Geographical Survey reported a 2.2 earthquake centered just north of the Harbison State Forest.

The survey says it happened at 8:06 Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of any damage.

This is the second earthquake in the Midlands in seven days.

On June 10th the survey says a 1.4 earthquake hit in Winnsboro.