Federal Judge rules against 20/20 citizenship question

(CNN) — President Trump’s push for a citizenship questionaire on the 20-20 census has been shot down.

Tuesday, a federal judge in New York issued an order that prevents adding the question on the 20-20 census in any shape or form.

