Former Dreher H.S. Football player turned pro comes home to tackle good works

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — An NFL player that has roots right here in South Carolina came home to give back by taking some time to visit with veterans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Farrington Huguenin met with patients, signed autographs, and took pictures with staff and visitors. Huguenin says as an player with the National Football League (NFL), he has an opportunity to honor those who have served.

If Farrington looks familiar, it may be because he played his high school football right here in Columbia at Dreher High School.