Muschamp addresses numerous topics at SEC Media Days Wednesday

HOOVER, AL (AP) — Will Muschamp believes this will be his best South Carolina team.

If so, the Gamecocks might be able to reverse a trend of futility against ranked teams. Muschamp is 1-10 against Top 25 opponents with the Gamecocks over the past three seasons.

Quarterback Jake Bentley, a 32-game starter, said Wednesday at SEC media days they have “got to find a way to win those games.” They’ll get some chances with a schedule that includes defending Southeastern Conference champion Alabama and Texas A&M from the Western Division, along with division or in-state rivals like Georgia, Florida and national champion Clemson.

Muschamp says he doesn’t worry about having a tough schedule, saying part of being in the SEC is to “have great opportunities every single Saturday.”

The Gamecocks coach says reserve safety Jaylin Dickerson is out for the season with a labrum injury. Dickerson, who had 13 tackles last season, had surgery last week but Muschamp says the safety should be back in time for spring practice.