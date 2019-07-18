Former Columbia police chief in custody

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Jail records show that former Columbia Police Chief Randall Scott is in custody at the Lexington Co. Detention Center being held for the US Marshals Service.

According to a report in the State Newspaper, a federal judge issued a warrant for Scott’s arrest after he failed a drug test.

Scott was arrested at a Florence County Motel back in May.

Prior to that he was arrested on drug charges in June of 2018.

Scott served as chief of police from 2011 to 2013.