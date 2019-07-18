Man suspected in Georgia armed robbery arrested in Richland County

RICHLAND CO, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) says July 18th, they took a call from a authorities out of Georgia who say they were looking for 33 year old Yohanan Corder, a man they suspected was involved in a armed robbery out of their jurisdiction, and informed authorities he could be here in South Carolina.

U.S. Marshals and the Richland County Fugitive Task Force were led to a home in the 4600 block of Oxford Road where authorities believed the suspect may be staying. Special Response Teams were asked to assist after receiving information that a suspicious package could also be in the home.

RCSD investigators say they later saw Corder leave the house, which officials say prompted officials to conduct a traffic stop on Ft. Jackson Blvd and I-77. Inside the car officials say they found what they believed to be a suspicious package.

Both packages, one in the home and one in the car Corder was pulled over in were determined to be safe. Corder was arrested and remains in the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center where authorities say he is awaiting an extradition hearing.