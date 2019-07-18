Woman and teenager both charged in Gilbert shooting

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have charged both a woman and teenager in connection with a shooting that took place in Gilbert Wednesday night.

According to arrest warrants, 20 year old Brandi Ann Strawderman, is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. The teenager, who has not been identified because of her age, has been charged with Attempted Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Handgun.

Lexington deputies say they made their arrest based on the information detectives were able to gather at the scene. According to investigators, Strawderman and her teenage co-defendant conspired last night to take property from the shooting victim at his home in the 100 block of Summers Road.

Lexington County deputies say when the victim realized his property was swiped, he attempted to tried to chase Strawderman and the teenager to recover his items.

Authorities say the victim was shot in the back during that encounter with Strawderman and the minor. The victim has since been treated and was released from the hospital this morning, Thursday July 18th, 2019.

Strawderman is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.