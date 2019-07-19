Fire Marshal investigating late night house fire

Coumbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A spokesperson for the Columbia Fire Dept. says the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire on Lilton Rd. late Thursday night.

Firefighters say they arrived at the home around 12:30am.

Officials say four people made it out of the home safely. one individual was found inside.

According to the Richland Co. Coroner’s Office that individual died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Firefighters say it is unclear at this time where and how the fire was started or if there were smoke alarms in the home.