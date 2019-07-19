Former Columbia Police Chief remains behind bars, reportedly fails 3 drugs tests

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Jail records show that former Columbia Police Chief Randall Scott is in custody at the Lexington Co. Detention Center being held for the U.S Marshals Service.

According to a report in the State Newspaper, a Federal Judge issued a warrant for Scott’s arrest after he failed a drug test. The former police chief was arrested at a Florence County Motel back in May.

Prior to that arrest, he was taken into custody on drug charges in June of 2018.

Randy Scott served as chief of police from 2011 to April of 2013 when he told ABC Columbia News he was stepping down from his position for “personal” reasons. Below are more details given by his replacement on the Police Department immediately following his announcement.

Details that were given about Scott’s resignation in 2013