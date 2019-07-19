Gamecocks greet the fans during Pigskin Poets

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Gamecock football players traded in their helmets and pads for books Friday, greeting the fans for Pigskin Poets.

Several members of the gamecock football team, along with cheerleaders and Cocky took part in the event.

The annual event at Drew Wellness Center is sponsored by the Richland County Public Library and aims to encourage kids to read.

Players say they really enjoy the chance to greet the fans.

This is the 23rd year for Pigskin Poets.