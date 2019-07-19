Palmetto Palette brings food from the farm to the table

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –Straight from the farm to the table.

Thursday, the South Carolina Farm Bureau showcased farm products from around the state along with some of the best chefs in the Midlands.

Local farmers say they take a lot of pride in being able to show off a product they made themselves.

The proceeds from Thursday night’s event will go to the S-C Farm Bureau Educational Foundation which provides college scholarships to deserving students involved in agriculture.