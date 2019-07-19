Richland Library Friends and Foundation Summer Book Sale

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Richland Library is giving you a chance to increase your book, music and movie collection during their summer book sale. The library will have more than 30 thousand gently used books, CD’s and DVD’s available for purchase during two separate events.

The first sale will take place at the Library Operations Center at 130 Lancewood Road. This is a private sale for members of the public who make a yearly donation of at $25.00 dollars a year to the Richland Library Friends and Foundation. This event takes place Friday July 19th, 2019 from 6:30PM until 8:30PM. Donations can be made by clicking here online or at the door.

A second, and public sale is schedule to take place the following day Saturday July 20th, 2019. from 9AM-3PM. Event organizers say the prices of paperback books will be slashed to as low as $1 dollar and hardback books starting at $2 dollars.

This is just one of the four book sales Richland Library Friends and Foundation hosts each year to help them raise more than $60 thousand dollars from each of the events combined. If you would like to donate gently used books, CD’s or DVD’s you can find out more information about how to do so buy clicking on this link here: Click here