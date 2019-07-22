The White Dress Project brings awareness to health concern for women

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Monday night women of the midlands gathered to bring awareness to the White Dress Project.

The White Dress Project raises funds for research to promote and increase awareness for fibroids.

According to the group, fibroids affect a majority of women during their lifetime and although they’re not cancerous, fibroids can be dangerous.

Researchers say women aged between 30 and 50 are the most likely to develop fibroids.