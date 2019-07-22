Wife of Lexington Co. deputy seriously hurt in crash thanks community for support

Lexington County, S.C. (WOLO) — More than $30,000 has been raised so far to help a Lexington Co. deputy that was seriously injured in a crash back in June. A drunk driver hit him head-on after crossing the median.

Brittany Hall is a stay-at-home mom with four young children, 8-year-old twins, a 7-year-old and a 6-year-old. Within 48 hours of the crash, Serve & Connect reached out to help the Hall family, establishing a fundraiser that’s raised thousands of dollars. Serve & Connect is a group that helps families of fallen and seriously hurt officers.

In the early morning of June 8, Lexington Co. Deputy Roy Hall was hit head-on when a drunk driver crossed the center line of a road near Red Bank.

“Definitely life-changing,” said Brittany. “His screams. That’s a moment I won’t ever forget.”

Since the crash, Brittany has not left his side.

“I have spent every night at the hospital that he has been in the hospital,” she said.

“Brittany is incredibly strong. She’s been a part from her four children, she has been an incredible wife, an incredible mother. I just feel really honored to know her and to stand by her side,” said Kassy Alia Ray, CEO and Founder of Serve & Connect. She established the fundraiser to help the family in the difficult time ahead.

“He will not be pain-free, he will always have some degree of pain. But it has to be able to where he can still function,” said Brittany.

It’s hard for the Hall family, as they don’t know when Roy will be able to come home.

“I haven’t let it sink in because like this I can’t break, I have to be there for him and I have to be there for my kids. So I’ve tried my hardest to keep it all together for us. Unfortunately, talking about it makes it all more real,” said Brittany.

For the family, it’s been a life-changing event.

“They understand, and they know what’s going on. But still, they also worry because their dad has always been the strong one, ‘Superman,’ he can fix any and everything for them. And for him to need help to go to the bathroom, need help getting food, it’s not how they ever pictured seeing their dad,” said Brittany.

But with the community’s support, the family continues to take it day by day.

“And I know it’s very simple, but thank you. We would not be able to get through what we have this far without the love and support from everybody around us,” said Brittany.

100% of the funds from the fundraiser go directly to the Hall family, and donations are tax deductible. If you’d like to donate, please click here.