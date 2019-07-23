Lexington man pleads guilty to felony DUI

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A Lexington County man will spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony DUI.

Joseph Swearingen entered the pleaded guilty today to felony DUI with great bodily injury and possession of cocaine second offense.

According to the 11TH Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office on May 5th 2018, Megan Diffee was driving on highway one when Swearingen crossed the center line and hit her head on.

The solicitor says Diffee sustained serious injuries that will affect her for the rest of her life.