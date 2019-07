RCSD arrest man accused of robbing, shooting man during ‘Let Go’ app sale

RICHLAND CO, SC (WOLO) — A Richland County man is behind bars after deputies say he shot someone during a meeting for an online sale gone terribly wrong.

24 year old Jakeise Caldwell is charged with several charges including Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Richland County deputies say Caldwell had been communicating with the victim over the possibility of selling a car through the “LetGo” app at the Rush’s on Broad River Road, but officials say when Caldwell showed up things changed. According to deputies,¬† Caldwell¬† shot and robbed the victim before driving off.

Caldwell is being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

The Richland county Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people that plan to purchase or sell an item to a person they are meeting via an App or from an online ad to take advantage of RCSD’s Internet Exchange Safety Zones that were put in place for people to have a secure location to conduct transactions just like this one. There are four safety zones located around Richland County.

Main Headquarters

5623 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223

Region 1 Headquarters

2615 Lower Richland Boulevard Hopkins, SC 29061

Region 3 Headquarters

6429 Bishop Avenue Columbia, SC 29203

Region 4 Headquarters

1019 Beatty Road Columbia, SC 29210

Region 6 Headquarters

118 McNulty Street Blythewood, SC 29016