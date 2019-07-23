RCSD arrest man accused of robbing, shooting man during ‘Let Go’ app sale

RICHLAND CO, SC (WOLO) — A Richland County man is behind bars after deputies say he shot someone during a meeting for an online sale gone terribly wrong.

24 year old Jakeise Caldwell is charged with several charges including Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Richland County deputies say Caldwell had been communicating with the victim over the possibility of selling a car through the “LetGo” app at the Rush’s on Broad River Road, but officials say when Caldwell showed up things changed. According to deputies, Caldwell shot and robbed the victim before driving off.

Caldwell is being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

The Richland county Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people that plan to purchase or sell an item to a person they are meeting via an App or from an online ad to take advantage of RCSD’s Internet Exchange Safety Zones that were put in place for people to have a secure location to conduct transactions just like this one. There are four safety zones located around Richland County.

Main Headquarters

5623 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223

Region 1 Headquarters

2615 Lower Richland Boulevard Hopkins, SC 29061

Region 3 Headquarters

6429 Bishop Avenue Columbia, SC 29203

Region 4 Headquarters

1019 Beatty Road Columbia, SC 29210

Region 6 Headquarters

118 McNulty Street Blythewood, SC 29016