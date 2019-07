Jacksonville, Fl (WOLO)–A man wanted for armed robbery in Florida may be in the Midlands.

A spokesperson for the US Marshals Service says Kenny Eleazar robbed a Jacksonville, FL hardware store at gunpoint on September 22nd, 2018.

Investigators say he has ties both in Florida as well as in the Columbia and Charleston areas.

If you know where he is call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.