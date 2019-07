Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington Co. deputies say a car was stolen with a child inside on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say around 12:30pm a woman left her child in the car when she went inside The Store, a gas station at the intersection of Mimosa Dr. and Hwy. 6.

While she was inside deputies say someone stole her car.

Investigators say deputies were able to find the car less than half an hour later on Platt Springs Rd.