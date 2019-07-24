Police monument removed after ‘Lord’ references cause split

A city in South Carolina has removed a monument to police officers that included a Bible verse and a prayer after upsetting both religious and secular residents.

A Tega Cay resident complained about the religious references at a July 15 meeting.

The city painted over the word “Lord” in several places on the monument and removed the Bible reference because they feared a possible lawsuit.

Then other residents complained about the alterations made to the monument donated by the Tega Cay Women’s Club.

The city released a statement Tuesday saying it put the monument in storage for now while it seeks a possible solution to the dispute.

We have received many comments, both locally and nationally, in response to the monument at the Tega Cay Police Station…. Posted by City of Tega Cay, SC (government) on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Tega Cay is a well-off suburb of 10,000 people on a lake near Charlotte, North Carolina.