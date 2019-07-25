Gamecocks focused on improving run game in 2019

By: Mike Olson

The Carolina running game has been a source of struggle for the team in recent years. Over the past five years, Carolina isthe only SEC team to not have a player with 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

At 4.5 yards per carry last year, Carolina was the second worst in the SEC East in that category. Only Tennessee had less at 3.7 yards per carry.

Coach Will Muschamp doesn’t shy down from acknowledging the Gamecocks’ struggles on the ground.

“We haven’t really had necessarily the guy that can make a guy miss consistently at the running back position because in our league, you’re not gonna block them all,” said Muschamp. “At the end of the day you’ve gotta make a guy miss, you’ve gotta run through contact, we haven’t stayed healthy at the running back position either,”

Carolina hopes to find that guy this season because history shows that when the Gamecocks get the running game going, the wins will follow. The team is 20-4 when they rush for over 100 yards, however they weren’t able to meet that 100 yard mark against key opponents last season, such as Georgia, Texas A&M and Clemson.