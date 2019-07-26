Columbia Airport unveils new blended lane system

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) announces new ” Blended Lane” system airport officials say will offer TSA Pre-check passengers the same security processing guidelines, regardless of which lane they get into from the checkpoint.

Officials say the “Blended Lane” system was recently introduced by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and was created to provide pre-approved passengers with the same TSA Precheck experience every time they fly through CAE

Mike Gula, Executive Director at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport says,

“Columbia Metropolitan Airport is pleased to be the first airport in the state to adopt this innovative security screening system by TSA,”… “This year, we are on track to see major growth in our annual passenger traffic, and having an updated system like this in place will provide a more efficient process in getting passengers through the checkpoint and on their way with ease.”

CAE officials say this means event if the standard TSA pre-check lane is closed, TSA pre-check passengers will still receive the same TSA pre-check experience, just in another line designated as a Blended Lane.

Officials say if you are a TSA pre-check passengers are identified when they get to the TSA’s check-in desk, at that point they will be given a card identifying them as TSA pre-check passengers which will keep them from having to remove items like the ones listed below.

Laptops from bags

Shoes

Belts

Jackets

3-1-1 compliant liquids and gels from carry-on bags

Click here to find out more information on how to sign up for the service, or to update your current staus www.tsa.gov.