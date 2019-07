Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A swimming advisory issued Thursday for parts of the Congaree and Saluda rivers has been repealed.

The Midlands Rivers Coalition says follow-up water quality samples collected at sites that had shown elevated bacteria levels all met the state standard for swimming.

On Thursday, ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott spoke with officials on what these advisories mean, and what you should do the next time one is issued.

