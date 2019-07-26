U.S. Census Bureau looking to fill 6000 positions in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire over 6,000 applicants across Lexington, Richland and Kershaw counties to fill positions to being work in August 2019.

The U.S. Census Bureau will be having a job fair aboard the SC DEW Career Coach Parked in front of City Hall. These jobs will be offering flexible hours and pay $14.50 to $15.50 an hour plus mileage.

Those interested should apply at 2020Census.gov/jobs. Individuals will be guided through the application process, approximately 15 minutes and a background check will be conducted. No resumes necessary.

Who: 2020 U.S. Census

What: U.S. Census Job Fair aboard the DEW coach

When: Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10 am – 3 pm

Where: SC DEW Career Coach Parked in front of City Hall, 1737 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201