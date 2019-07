CPD investigate deadly shooting at Lakeshore Village Apartments

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-Columbia police are investigating a deadly apartment shooting Saturday night.

The incident happened at the Lakeshore Village Apartments on Garners Ferry Road just before 10p.m.

Officers say a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Information is limited at this time. Anyone with information that can help is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.