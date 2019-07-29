Carolina Fathers help area youth dress for success

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A group of Midlands dads want to make sure young men in our area are dressed for success.

This afternoon Carolina Fathers, a Facebook group for dads, announced plans to hold a necktie drive.

Organizers say the group was formed as a way to connect, celebrate, and elevate dads from across the Carolina’s.

The necktie drop at Segra Park in preparation for the 5th annual SC Fatherhood & Male Achievement conference which takes place August 10th at R2I2 at the Village at Sandhill (763 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC 29229)

For more information on the event or how you can help, you can go here to the groups Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/558411751231817/