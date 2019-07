Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to the highway patrol I-26 westbound is blocked near mile marker 101 in between Ballentine and Lake Murray Blvd.

Troopers say they are investigating a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle.

No word on the cause of the accident or the deceased’s identity.

Troopers say traffic is being diverted off of I-26 and to expect delays into Monday afternoon.