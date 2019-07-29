Police: Man arrested after stealing cop car with windows down, then crashes it

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department has arrested a suspect after responding to a burglary in West Columbia.

Mark Barlow, 26, of West Columbia, was charged with burglary 2nd degree, 3 counts of breaking into motor vehicle, grand larceny and failure to stop on police command.

Officers arrived on scene and found the suspect matching the description. Barlow then fled the scene on foot through the woods and a pursuit was initiated. A perimeter was established and a K9 team was called to assist.

During the search, the suspect doubled back, locating a marked West Columbia Police car. The vehicle was locked but the window was lowered. The suspect got in the vehicle and fled the scene.

The vehicle was then involved in an accident in the parking lot of 2314 Charleston Highway in Lexington County. The suspect fled that scene and was involved in another accident at the 2400block of Charleston Highway in the City of Cayce.

The suspect then fled on foot and was taken into custody by Officers with Cayce Department of Public Safety.