Carolina’s Johnathan Joseph earns pay raise from Texans

By: Mike Olson

Former Gamecock Johnathan Joseph is getting a raise. The veteran cornerback worked with the Texans on a revised deal that gives Joseph a $1.5 million signing bonus and an increase in base salary from $2.9 million to $4 million.

In his 13 seasons in the NFL, Joseph has 30 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and seven touchdowns.

Joseph was taken 24th overall by the Bengals in the 2006 NFL draft. He spent the first five years of his career in Cincinnati before he became a free agent and signed with the Texans in 2011.