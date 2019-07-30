Duo arrested on drug charges after complaints at Knights Inn motel

Lexington Co, SC (WOLO) — Lexington county deputies have arrested a man and woman at a motel after receiving complaints of drug activity at the Knights Inn on Airport Boulevard.

Mark Jeffcoat is charged with Trafficking Meth and Possession of Marijuana and Sandra Raphael is charged with Possession of Ecstasy and Distribution of Meth after deputies saw packaging and a bag of crystal like material in plain view.

Jeffcoat and Raphael have been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after posting bail.