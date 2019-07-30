LCPD searches for man accused of armed robbery

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) —Chief Terrence Green is hoping members of the community can help police identify and locate a white male accused of a Monday night armed robbery.

According to authorities, the man walked into the Sunoco gas station at 5019 Augusta Road on the Monday night. Authorities say they were called to the store for a reported armed robbery shortly after the incident around 7:40PM.

Officers say when they arrived at the gas station an employee told them a man walked into the store, reached behind the counter to take money from the cash drawer. According to police, when the employee began to push the robber away, he is accused of threatening to shoot her as police say he held his hand under his shirt with what the employee believed to be a weapon.

Authorities are searching for a white male, believed to be in his mid to late-40’s, standing around 6′ tall and weighing about 250 pounds. The employee says he was dressed in a blue sleevless t-shirtHe was dressed in a sleeveless blue t-shirt, white shorts and flip flops. Authorities say he was seen leaving the scene in a dark gray or silver Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information that may help in the case is asked to contact police by calling

1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or you can click here to make an anonymous tip online.

Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.