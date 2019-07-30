Man accused of stealing, crashing West Columbia patrol car twice faces multiple charges

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —West Columbia police have arrested a man after they say he stole a patrol car then crashed it.

Mark Barlow is charged with Burglary, three counts of Breaking into a Motor Vehicle, Grand Larceny and Failure to Stop for Police after authorities say he was chased by police while they responded to a burglary call on White Avenue. Officials say Barlow doubled back and drove off in a police car in which the window was left down.

Authorities say Barlow then got into two accidents while driving along Charleston Highway, but was captured while running from police after the second crash.

Barlow is being treated for injuries at a medical facility.

