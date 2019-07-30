Orangeburg cell phone thief caught on camera stealing iPhones

Josh Berry,

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – Surveillance cameras in an Orangeburg business recorded a man stealing several smartphones on multiple occasions.

Person suspected of stealing iPhones from an Orangeburg business. (OCSO)

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released pictures Tuesday of the man they say got away with an iPhone X one day and came back three days later to steal more.

The first instance happened at the Spectrum Mobile on North Road around 12:50 p.m. Friday.

OCSO said he was caught again on security video on Monday around 11:30 a.m. stealing an iPhone XR and an iPhone 8+ and damaging a third while trying to remove the security device. The alarm went off which alerted staff and customers to get a look at the man.

Together with the damaged phone, the stolen phones are valued at nearly $3,500.

The man possibly got into a car being driven by another person.

If you have any information on the subject or the driver, you are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

 

Categories: Local News, News, Orangeburg, State
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts