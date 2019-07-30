ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – Surveillance cameras in an Orangeburg business recorded a man stealing several smartphones on multiple occasions.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released pictures Tuesday of the man they say got away with an iPhone X one day and came back three days later to steal more.

The first instance happened at the Spectrum Mobile on North Road around 12:50 p.m. Friday.

OCSO said he was caught again on security video on Monday around 11:30 a.m. stealing an iPhone XR and an iPhone 8+ and damaging a third while trying to remove the security device. The alarm went off which alerted staff and customers to get a look at the man.

Together with the damaged phone, the stolen phones are valued at nearly $3,500.

The man possibly got into a car being driven by another person.

If you have any information on the subject or the driver, you are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.