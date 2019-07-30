RCSD arrests woman accused of taking more than $100k from church bank account

RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a woman on charges of exploitation and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Authorities say on April 26th, deputies were called to 4875 Forest drive for a claim of bank fraud. Authorities say the bank employee informed them that 40 year old Kizzie Davis claimed she needed to have power of attorney over the account of her relative, who had accompanied her to the bank.