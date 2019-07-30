RCSD arrests woman accused of taking more than $100k from church bank account
RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a woman on charges of exploitation and obtaining property by false pretenses.
Authorities say on April 26th, deputies were called to 4875 Forest drive for a claim of bank fraud. Authorities say the bank employee informed them that 40 year old Kizzie Davis claimed she needed to have power of attorney over the account of her relative, who had accompanied her to the bank.
Deputies say the relative, who is a member of the Siloam Baptist Church, also had access to the church’s bank account. According to the bank, they were told the church had been dissolved and needed to transfer money out of the church account to her relative’s account instead.
Authorities say now with the power of attorney, Davis was able to transfer $114,820 dollrs to her relative’s account, $45,350 dollars official say she used for personal reasons. Deputies say she withdrew the money from the relative’s account between Feb. 4, 2019, and May 21, 2019, through multiple transactions like ATM withdrawals, car rentals and hotels.
Davis was charged and booked June 25th, 2019 with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and obtaining a signature or property by false pretenses.